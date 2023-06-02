Abia: Gov Otti Appoints More Aides, Dismisses Education Secretaries

Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, has appointed more aides across seventeen Local Government Areas of the state.

This is as the newly sworn-in governor dismissed Education Secretaries in the entire seventeen LGAs of the state and also dissolved the Chairmen of Transition Committees across the councils.

The development was confirmed in a statement signed and issued on Friday by the Governor’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ferdinand Ekeoma.

The Governor also directed the removed Education Secretaries to hand over to the most senior civil servant in their offices with immediate effect.

The Governor equally directed all the dissolved Local Government Transition Committee Chairmen to hand over to the Heads of Service, HoS in their LGAs.

A separate statement signed by Otti’s Chief Press Secretary, Kazie Ukoh, confirmed the names of the newly appointed aides to include: “Michael Akpara, Special Adviser on Finance, Uwanna Ikechuckwu, Senior Special Assistant on Legal matters and Professor Uche Eme Uche, Special Adviser on Education.

“Others were Professor Joel F. Ogbonna, Special Adviser on Petroleum matters, Dr Clifford C.Agbaeze, Senior Special Assistant on Agriculture, Mr Chimereze Okigbo, Special Adviser on Internally Generated Revenue, IGR, Mr Uche Mark Nwosu, Chief of Protocol, Mr Uche Ukeje, Special Assistant on Aba rejuvenation and Mr Dodoh Okafor, Special Assistant on Public Communication.

“Others are Mr. Dodoh Okafor – Special Assistant on Public Communication, Mr Uzor Nwachukwu, Special Adviser on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Mr Kingsley Anosike, Special Adviser on Planning and Strategy, Uzoma Nwagba, Senior Special Assistant on Digital Economy and SME, Rev Fr Christian Uche Anokwuru, Special Adviser on Policies and Interventions.

“The rest are Mrs Ifeoma Thomas, Special Assistant on Vulnerable Groups and Poverty Alleviation, Pastor Dike Nwankwo, Senior Special Assistant on Special Duties, Mr Okey Kanu, Special Adviser on Strategic Communications,

Dr. Betty Emeka-Obasi, Senior Special Assistant, Special Duties, Chinedu Ekeke, Senior Special Assistant on Youth and Sports Development, Chuka Ofili, Senior Special Assistant, Domestic.

“Governor Otti also named Mr Luke Ukara Onyeani as his Special Assistant on Legislative Matters, Navy Commander Macdonald Ubah, Rtd, Special Adviser on Security and Chimezie Ukaegbu as his Special Adviser on Trade and Commerce.”