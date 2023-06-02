10 Things You Should Know About Tinubu’s Chief Of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila

After many weeks of speculations, President Bola Tinubu on Friday, officially appointed the outgoing Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, as his new Chief of Staff.

In this article, Naija News highlights 10 things you should know about Femi Gbajabiamila.

1. Femi Gbajabiamila is a Nigerian lawyer and member of the All Progressives Congress.

2. In 2003, the lawmaker was elected a member of the House of Representatives from Surulere 1 Federal Constituency

3. Gbajabiamila has served as Speaker of the House of Representatives since 2019.

4. He was the Minority Leader of the House of Representatives in the 7th National Assembly.

5. He was head of the House of Representatives ad hoc committee investigating claims by the Asset Management Company of Nigeria (AMCON) about the 140.9bn naira (about $1Bn) debt owed by ‘Zenon Petroleum & Gas Limited’ and ‘Forte Oil Plc’.

6. Gbajabiamila and other legislators were accused of receiving bribes to guarantee the legislation’s advancement, after the passage of the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) in August

2021.

7. In October 2022, former President, Muhammadu Buhari conferred on him a Nigerian national honour of Commander of the Order of the Federal Republic (CFR).

8. In 2014, Femi Gbajabiamila as the Leader of the opposition in the House of Representatives, led his colleagues into the merger that gave birth to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

9. In 2011, Femi Gbajabiamila was nominated for the national award of Officer of the Federal Republic, (OFR). He rejected the nomination on the grounds that he did not believe the being used in the way it was intended to reward service to the nation.

10. Gbajabiamila is married with children.