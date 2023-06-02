10 Things You Probably Didn’t Know About Buhari’s Minister Tinubu Appointed As SGF

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Friday, appointed former Governor of Benue State, George Akume as the new Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

Naija News in this article highlights 10 things you probably didn’t know about Akume.

1. George Akume was the former Minister of Special Duties and Inter-governmental Affairs under President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

2. He was the Governor of Benue State from May 1999 to May 2007, under the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

3. He was also the Minority Leader of the Senate from June 2011 to June 2015.

4. Akume was elected under the defunct Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN) as the Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria representing Benue North West senatorial district from 2007 – 2019.

5. The former governor was the Chairman Senate Committee on Army during his political period in the Red Chamber.

6. He obtained a Bachelor’s degree in Sociology from the University of Ibadan, Oyo State, in 1978.

7. Akume also obtained a Master’s degree in Industrial and Labour Relations (MLR) from the same university in 1986.

8. He was the first Governor to have completed two terms in office in Benue State.

9. In 2019, he lost his senatorial seat to Senator Orke Jev of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

10. George Akume is happily married to Regina and they are blessed with children