You’re Critical To The Success Of My Administration, Tinubu Tells Govs

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has said governors are critical to the overall success of his administration and the progress of the nation.

In a statement by his media aide, Abdulaziz Abdulaziz, President Tinubu stated the governors are important in the journey to a more prosperous and safe country.

The President asked the governors to use their offices to bring about a convergence of vision between the federal government and governments at the state level.

He stated this in a congratulatory message to Governors Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara, and Seyi Makinde of Oyo state over their emergence as Chairman and Deputy Chairman of the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF).

Tinubu also congratulated Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State and his Kaduna counterpart, Uba Sani over their elections as the Chairman and Deputy Chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF).

The former Governor of Lagos state called on the new officials to discharge their duties diligently and ensure that they are not found wanting.

He said: “I congratulate the Governor of Kwara state, His Excellency Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, on his emergence as the chairman of the Nigerian Governors Forum (NGF), and the Governor of Imo state, His Excellency Hope Uzodinma, on his election as the chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF).

“In the same vein, I also congratulate the Governor of Oyo State, His Excellency Seyi Makinde, and his Kaduna state counterpart, His Excellency Senator Uba Sani, on their elections as deputy chairmen for the two respective forums.

“As Chief Executives of States, governors are critical to the overall success of our administration and the desire for a Nigeria that works for all.

“As an important fulcrum in our journey to a more prosperous and safe country, what states do or do not do matters a lot. I am therefore obliged to ask the new leaders to use their good offices to bring about a convergence of vision between the federal government, under my leadership, and governments at the state level.

“It is my prayer that you acquit yourselves diligently in discharging the responsibilities bestowed on you through this election.”