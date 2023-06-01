Why I Cancelled My Europe Show – Ayra Starr

Nigerian singer, Ayra Starr, has disclosed that she cancelled her shows in some European countries due to visa issues.

The songstress via her Instagram post noted that she is cancelling her shows in Berlin, Bergenfest, and Copenhagen over visa issues.

The singer further apologised to her fans while promising “to bring an unforgettable performance as soon as the issue is resolved.”

“Visa issues have hit hard!” Starr wrote.

“Sadly, I had to cancel my performance in Berlin, Bergenfest, and Copenhagen.



“It’s incredibly frustrating, but I promise to bring an unforgettable performance as soon as the issue is resolved. Hang in there, amazing fans!”



Early last month, the Mavin Records-signed singer missed her three-city show in the US over ill health.

My Muslim Teacher Prophesied Mavin Records Would Sign Me

Meanwhile, Ayra Starr has recounted how one of her secondary school teachers prophesied when she was 14 years old that she will one day be signed by Mavin Records.

The superstar revealed that she attended a Deeper Life School where she was constantly scolded for flouting the rules.

Speaking during the latest episode of the Afrobeats Intelligence podcast hosted by Joey Akan, the Mavin signee said that two of her male teachers encourage her to take her passion for singing seriously.

The ‘Sability’ crooner said her Mathematics teacher, a Muslim, not only encouraged her to join the choir but also prophesied that Mavin Records will sign her in the future.