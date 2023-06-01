‘Why Female Artists Struggle Alot In Entertainment Industry’

Fast-rising Nigerian singer, Blessing Mariam Akiode, better known as Candy Bleakz, has disclosed the reason why women struggle a lot in the entertainment industry.

According to Bleakz during a feature with Clout Africa podcast, the lack of relationship between female artistes is the reason it is difficult for them to thrive in the music industry compared to their male counterparts.

She said it is particularly difficult for her to be accepted by her female colleagues because of her unique style of music.

The 23-year-old said, “For [Nigerian] female artistes generally, there is no relationship among female artistes. No vibe, no nothing, you know.

“Then now, my music is now even different from what they are doing, now I’m trying to like sync myself in, like, yo, I’m here. What’s up? So, it’s harder.”

Judy Austin Reveals Her Greatest Weapon

Meanwhile, Nollywood actress, Judy Austin has revealed the greatest weapon one needs to strive in their life’s journey.

The movie star who welcomed a child with her colleague turned husband, Yul Edochie via her official Instagram disclosed that LOVE is her greatest weapon.

Judy opined that when one fills his heart with genuine love, he/she would be untouchable, adding that she is the most happiest girl.

She wrote: “LOVE is the greatest weapon!!! Fill your heart with Genuine LOVE and you’ll be UNTOUCHABLE!!! The Happiest girl I know.”