We Are Best Of Friends – Shekarau Opens Up On Relationship With Kwankwaso

Former Kano State Governor, Ibrahim Shekarau, has opened up on the kind of relationship he shares with the presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Rabiu Kwankwaso.

Naija News recalls that Shakarau, last August fell out with Kwankwaso.

He had left the All Progressives Congress in May to join Kwankwaso’s NNPP but dumped the party in the same month and later pitched his tent with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Speaking on their relationship during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today, Shekarau stated that he has a cordial relationship with the NNPP flag bearer.

He admitted that he and Kwankwaso, sometimes, do not see eye to eye on some matters but they are best of friends.

He said, “We are very good friends. When he is here talking, you think we normally disagree. We disagree on a number of political issues.

“But that does not mean we are fighting, (or) we are enemies. We are best of friends.”

He also ruled out any possibility of dumping the PDP for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC)

He also spoke on the current administration’s plan to immediately remove the payment of fuel subsidy on petroleum products, saying he is not opposed to it.