Video: US President, Biden Tumbles On Air Force Stage [Photos]

President Joe Biden tumble on Thursday after tripping over an obstacle on stage at the Air Force Academy in Colorado.

Naija News reports that the US President appeared unhurt after the incident.

Biden, 80, who had delivered the commencement address to graduates of the military academy, had just shaken hands with a cadet and begun walking back to his seat when he fell.

According to AFP, Air Force personnel helped him back up and he did not appear to require further help.

As he rose, Biden pointed to the object that had apparently caught his foot. It resembled a small black sandbag on the stage.

Joe Biden just fell at the Air Force graduation ceremony This man needs to retire and spend his final days relaxing with family pic.twitter.com/bX13GqDfk9 — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) June 1, 2023

Biden is the oldest person ever in the presidency and is seeking a second term in the 2024 election. His official doctor’s report this year declared him physically fit and he exercises regularly.

In November 2020, shortly after winning his election against the incumbent Donald Trump, Biden broke his foot while playing with a pet dog.