Two PDP Assembly Candidates Defect To APC Ahead Of Kogi Guber Election

Two chieftains of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kogi State have defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the state’s governorship election scheduled for November 2023.

The defectors are; Hon. Ahmed Shehu Yabagi and Hon. Ishaiku Kashim Musa, the candidate of the PDP for Lokoja I and II Constituency in the last 2023 general elections.

Naija News understands that the former PDP members were received into APC on Wednesday by Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello.

Having commended the politicians for their bold decision to join APC, Governor Bello admonished them to bring their wealth of experience to bear, adding that they should also encourage their supporters to work assiduously for the party’s victory in the coming election.

He maintained that his administration accords respect and value to capacity, and not necessarily who has been in the ruling party for long.

In their separate remarks, the new entrants into the APC assured the Governor of their decision to work in accordance with the ideals of their new political home.

In another development, the Senatorial Candidate of the Accord party for Kogi West in the 2023 general elections, Bashorun Moses Eseyin, has resigned his membership in the party.

Eseyin did not give a reason for his resignation from the Accord Party.

His resignation was contained in a letter dated May 31, 2023, addressed to the chairman of the party in Ward 6, Mopamuro Local Government Area of Kogi State.