Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Thursday, 1st June, 2023

Good morning Nigeria, welcome to Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Thursday, 1st June 2023

President Bola Tinubu, on Wednesday, held a bilateral meeting with a delegation from the Chinese government led by the Vice Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress, Peng Qinghua.

Naija News gathered the delegation also included the Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Cui Jianchun, and his deputy.

They arrived at the Aso Rock Presidential Villa in Abuja for the meeting around 3.30 pm and held the meeting at the Council Chambers.

Speaking about the meeting, President Tinubu disclosed after the meeting that he looks forward to strengthening diplomatic ties as well as economic cooperation between the two countries.

He wrote via his Twitter account on Wednesday: “I received the Special Envoy of Chinese President XI Jinping and Vice Chairman of Chinese National People’s Congress, HE Peng Qinghua, at the State House, earlier today. I look forward to stronger diplomatic ties and increased economic cooperation between our two countries.”

Nigeria’s federal government employees are set to experience a delay in the payment of their May 2023 salaries, according to information obtained by The PUNCH.

The payment delays appear to stem from a lack of debit approval from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) for the Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs).

Consequently, many civil servants have reported that they are yet to receive their May salaries.

In an internal memo circulated to the workers of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), it was revealed that the delay isn’t unique to any particular sector but affects all workers, including those in military and para-military agencies.

The acting General Manager of Administration at FAAN, Oluwasola Awe noted that despite salaries being uploaded and ready for distribution, there have been “glitches from the CBN’s portal” that have delayed the payment process.

The Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) has knocked the Nigerian National Petrol Company Limited (NNPCL) over the adjustment of pump prices of Premium Motor Spirit also known as petrol.

Naija News recalls that the petroleum company earlier today reviewed the pump price for petrol upwards after President Bola Tinubu declared the end of the fuel subsidy regime on Monday while reading his inaugural address.

However, the NLC, who disapproves of the move to remove fuel subsidy by the President without putting in place alternative measures, fumed over the adjustment of pump prices by the NNPCL.

The NLC President, Joe Ajaero, in a statement on Wednesday to react to the upward review of petrol price, said the situation is rather unfortunate.

At a meeting on Wednesday, the National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) warned its governors against deviating from the party’s manifesto, emphasizing that any consequences of such actions would be shouldered by the state’s chief executives.

The National Chairman of the party, Senator Abdullahi Adamu issued this warning at the APC national secretariat during a consultative meeting with the governors.

Among the governors in attendance were Imo’s Hope Uzodinma, Yobe’s Mai Mala Buni, Kogi’s Yahaya Bello, and others.

Adamu implored the governors to uphold the party’s manifesto as much as possible, reminding them that as the chief executives of the states, they represent the APC and should reflect its values in their actions.

Despite the difficult times, especially the controversial lift of the fuel subsidy, the APC expects them to have a firm understanding and appreciation of the citizens’ struggles.

The Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa has reportedly refused to disclose the details of his meeting with President Bola Tinubu.

Naija News had earlier reported that Bawa was in a closed-door meeting with the President.

It was learnt that Bawa arrived at the Aso Rock Presidential Villa, Abuja at about 2 PM on Wednesday and headed to the president’s office for a crucial meeting.

However, after the meeting with the President, the EFCC boss who was reportedly at the meeting alongside the Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Mele Kyari still did not reveal the purpose of their meeting with Tinubu.

Bawa according to Channels TV after the meeting simply said he went in to brief the President, as he walked away, accompanied by the NNPCL boss.

Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State has been appointed as the new Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Governors Forum.

Naija News reports that Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State made this known on Wednesday when he led a team of APC governors during a visit to the party’s national secretariat in Abuja.

The governors were in Abuja to meet the National Working Committee (NWC) of the ruling APC chaired by the party’s National Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu.

Besides Buni and Uzodimma, those present at the meeting include Governors Mohammed Bago (Niger), Senator Uba Sani (Kaduna), Inuwa Yahaya (Gombe), Abdullahi Sule (Nasarawa), Yahaya Bello (Kogi).

Also in attendance was the APC National Secretary, Senator Iyiola Omisore as well as other members of the NWC.

Addressing the APC National Chairman, Governor Buni introduced Uzodinma as the new Progressives Forum chairman to the party leadership.

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited has confirmed an adjustment in the pump price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), popularly called petrol.

The NNPCL in a statement on Wednesday by its Chief Corporate Communications Officer, Garba Deen Muhammad said the pump price of petrol across all its retail outlets have been adjusted to reflect current market realities.

The statement added that the company regrets any inconvenience this development may have caused and pleaded for continued patronage, support, and understanding.

Two ranking Senators have dumped the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and are reportedly set to join the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Naija News reports that Senators Mathew Urhogide, who is the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Public Accounts, and Ayo Akinyelure dumped the party, 48 hours after President Bola Ahmed Tinubu assumed office.

Senator Urhogide represents Edo South Senatorial District in the red chamber while Senator Akinyelure represents Ondo Central Senatorial District.

The notice of their resignations was contained in two separate letters addressed to Senate President Ahmad Lawan, and read by Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege, who presided over Wednesday’s plenary session.

Though Urhoghide and Akinyelure were silent on the party they will join henceforth, there are speculations that the two lawmakers may likely join the ruling APC in the coming days.

In a ruling delivered on Wednesday, the Federal High Court in Abuja upheld the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) right to suspend or expel members, including former Governor oI Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, as long as such actions are legally conducted.

Justice James Omotosho gave the ruling while presiding over the case, which was initiated by Wike prior to the 2023 elections.

Wike sought a court order preventing the PDP from taking disciplinary action against him without due process.

In response to Wike’s claims, PDP lawyer Johnson Usman defended the party’s position, arguing that Wike had not presented substantial evidence to support his allegations.

Usman maintained that party members voluntarily agree to abide by the PDP’s rules and should first explore internal resolution mechanism before taking legal action.

Ruling on the matter, Justice Omotosho affirmed that the PDP is within its rights to discipline members, but such actions must be in line with the party’s and the country’s constitutions.

He reiterated that fundamental human rights enshrined in Nigeria’s constitution are sacrosanct, even though they are not absolute.

Omotosho concluded by stating that the PDP is obligated to uphold constitutional democracy and that any member facing disciplinary action deserves a fair hearing.

The details of the meeting between the Federal Government and the Organised Labour over fuel subsidy removal have emerged.

Naija News earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu had invited the leadership of the Nigeria Labor Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) to a meeting at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

However, the meeting which began around 4pm on Wednesday, has ended in a deadlock and without a consensus.

Representatives of the Federal Government at the meeting included the Group CEO of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited, Mele Kyari; Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele; former Edo State Governor Adams Oshiomhole, and former Commissioner of Information in Lagos State, Dele Alake

The Organised Labour was represented at the meeting by the NLC National President, Joe Ajaero; and the TUC President, Festus Osifo.

After meeting several hours, the NLC President demanded that the Federal Government return to status quo by reversing the price of fuel before resuming negotiations with the NLC.

It was learned that Ajaero, who criticised the removal of subsidy, stated that the status quo should return before any formal engagement with the NLC, to protect the Nigerian workforce and proffer additional solutions.

He insisted that the Federal Government did not enter into any conversation even on palliative measures for Nigerians, hence the rejection of the latest announcement.

Ajaero said the labour leaders will meet with its members possibly this week to determine the next line of action.

In a chat with reporters after the meeting, Dele Alake described the meeting as robust, adding that talks with the labour leaders would continue.

Those are the top Nigerian newspaper headlines for today. Read more Nigerian news on Naija News. See you again tomorrow.