Tinubu Gets Two Name Suggestions For CBN Gov, Emefiele’s Replacement

Two financial experts have been suggested to President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as possible replacements for the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele.

Naija News recalls that Emefiele became CBN governor on June 4, 2014. He has retained the position for about nine years and may vacate the position in a few days.

Also, due to a series of controversies following the implementation of the Naira swap policy during the 2023 electioneering period, many stakeholders and top government officials have been calling for his immediate sack and replacement.

Speaking during a recent interview with Arise Television, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Olisa Agbakoba, urged the newly sworn-in president of Nigeria, Tinubu to immediately replace Emefiele with either the Chairman of Fidelity Bank Nigeria, Mustafa Chike-Obi, or the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Citibank Nigeria, Yemi Cardoso.

Agbakoba also admonished Tinubu to without further hesitation, appoint his cabinet, stressing that the Nigerian leader must appoint only good people in his cabinet.

He said: “We need to talk about a limited government. The government is too big; he needs to have good people.

“The timeline for an appointment is absolutely today. Today, I will think he should be making critical appointments, I will just give a couple of names: Mustafa Chike-Obi or Dr. Yemi Cardoso.”

Agbakoba also charged Tinubu to unbundle the Transport Ministry into four sub-ministries. He noted that the new Transport Ministry should comprise rail, road, shipping, and air.

“Works should seize to be a ministry and they should go onto transport ministry.

“The challenge for Tinubu will be to name at least four or five critical ministers, because there is no time to waste,” the SAN noted.

Meanwhile, details of the meeting between President Tinubu, CBN governor, Emefiele and the Group Chief Executive Officer of Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Mele Kyari, have surfaced.

Naija News recalls that Tinubu had met with Emefiele and Kyari on Tuesday on his first day in office in the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Sources from the presidency, however, told journalists that their discussion was centred around the removal of the fuel subsidy.

Tinubu, during his inaugural speech on May 29, announced that fuel subsidy was gone, as it was not provided for in the 2023 budget.

However, sources from the presidency have stated that the removal of the petrol subsidy will no longer be immediate.

The source stated that the reason for the meeting was to clarify issues surrounding the fuel subsidy. He explained that there are plans to engage labour anytime from today to ensure the seamless removal of the subsidy.

A source said one of the fallouts of the meeting was for NNPCL to set up a template that would ensure that no toxic fuel was imported into the country and also create a benchmark for price.

The clarification came as scarcity of the product ground activities in major cities nationwide yesterday.

On Tuesday, fuel queues emerged in many petrol stations as marketers who started hoarding fuel sold the product for as high as N600 per litre and transporters hiked fares.