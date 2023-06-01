Six Popular Nollywood Stars You Probably Miss On Movie Screen

Prior to now, several A-list Nollywood stars gave our childhood memories stunning performances in movies.

Some of these thespians are considered seasoned stars who pioneered the movie industry and fans have been asking about their whereabouts.

While some of these veteran Nollywood stars left the movie industry to continue their careers in different fields, others find time to fix themselves back into the scene like they never left.

In this article, Naija News highlights six popular Nollywood stars who were the most sought-after faces when they were much younger and probably would have missed them on the movie screen, LOL!

1. Liz Benson: Veteran Nollywood actress, Elizabeth Benson, popularly known as Liz Benson, began acting at age 5 and she is widely known for her role in the television soap opera, Fortunes.

In 1994, her performance in the popular blockbuster ‘Glamour Girls’ with Eucharia Anunobi, which dealt with the issue of prostitution, helped her gain more reputation as a film actress.

In 1996 at the time Liz Benson was a household name, she abruptly retired from acting to become a born-again Christian and decided to only act in films that are in line with her faith.

2. Emeka Ike: The 56-year-old thespian is famous for his lover-boy roles and for committing murder in some of the scenes he plays.

Emeka also started acting at a young age but gain prominence in 1995 after featuring in the movie titled Deadly Affair.

With two failed marriages, Emeka Ike has been out of the movie industry and limelight for a long time and we are uncertain about his decision.

3. Jennifer Eliogu: Eliogu is among the Nollywood stars that dominated the movie industry in the 90s and has featured in movies alongside, Bolanle Ninalowo, Susan Peters, Desmond Elliot, and many others.

Eliogu briefly exited the Nigerian movie industry and delved into music professionally in 2012 and released her first music project titled Ifunanya which was nominated for an award that same year for Best R&B Video at the Nigeria Music Video Awards.

Jennifer Eliogu finally exited Nollywood when she relocated to America to stay with her husband and her two children.

In a recent interview with media personality Chude Jideonwu, she said, “I wouldn’t have left my children for my career. They were young and I am a mother hen. I couldn’t be selfish enough to choose my career over my children.

“While I was abroad, I left my career and I was a fulfil-timeusewife”

4. Alex Usifo: Usifo made a name for himself long before Nollywood came into existence as he participated in stage plays including Awero, staged at the National Theatre, Iganmu.

He appeared in Ola Rotimi’s ‘Our Husband Has Gone Mad Again’ also staged at the National Theatre. In 1984, Usifo made his debut in Nollywood and played major roles which earned him several awards locally and internationally.

5. Regina Askia: Regina Askia is also a household name in the Nollywood industry and starred in several movies during the 1990s and early 2000s before she relocated to the United States to practice nursing.

The actress is popular for her role in the movie ‘Full Moon’, in which she was the lead character.

6. Nkiru Sylvanus: She is a passionate actress who always channels her emotions into movie roles. Her name still lingers among many movie lovers because of her screen performance in the movie, ‘A Cry for Help’, and ‘The Egg of Life’.

Nkiru starred in over two hundred films and won the awards for Best Actress of the Year at the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards and Best Actress in a Leading Role at the Africa Movie Academy Awards.

The actress recently made headlines when she tied the knot with her lover. After her political appointment in Imo State, she is rarely seen in movies.