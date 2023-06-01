Seyi Makinde’s Press Secretary Sends Message To State Journalists

Sulaimon Olanrewaju, the Chief Press Secretary to Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde has assured all journalists in the state that they will be given the necessary recognition to do their job without hindrances in the state.

The media aide stated this on Thursday during his visit to the Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Oyo State Council, in Ibadan.

Olanrewaju who was newly appointed Chief Press Secretary by Gov Makinde on Monday noted that his appointment as CPS would prioritize the welfare of the members of the chapel and other journalists in the state.

He promised to defend the interest of the journalists at all times.

Olanrewaju enjoined journalists to support the present government in the state in its bid to achieve its aims.

He said, “I have served as chapel chairman and a member of the state council of NUJ. I know the importance of the correspondents’ chapel.

“I am a unionist like you. I am representing you in government, and I am representing the government in your midst.”