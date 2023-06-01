Peter Obi, Baba-Ahmed, Others Storm Tribunal As Fireworks Resume [Photos]

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, on Thursday, stormed the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal sitting in Abuja to witness the continued hearing of his petition against the results of the 2023 presidential election.

Apart from Obi, the Vice presidential candidate of the party, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, the National Chairman of the party, Comrade Julius Abure, and the Director-General of the LP Presidential Campaign Council, Akin Osuntokun, were all seated in court.

Also, the LP National Women Leader, Dudu Manuga, and other party leaders were spotted in the court located inside the Court of Appeal.

The petitioners are expected to resume the presentation of witnesses and tendering documents in evidence in their petition challenging the declaration of President Bola Tinubu as the winner of the February 25 presidential election.

Recall that the party opened its case to challenge the 2023 presidential election results on Tuesday, after the tribunal stated that the trial in the petition will end on August 5.

During the resumed proceedings, the court allocated three hours for the hearing of the petition filed by the LP and its presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

The five-man panel also directed the party and Obi to call the first witness after the lawyer to the petitioners, Livy Uzoukwu (SAN) had said they will be presenting 50 witnesses.

But, when asked by the court how many witnesses they have in court for the commencement of their case, Uzoukwu (SAN) said the petitioners have only one witness in court today.

