Osayi-Samuel Wanted By Two English Clubs

Nigerian defender, Bright Osayi-Samuel has attracted the attention of English clubs Bournemouth and Leeds United.

Osayi-Samuel who is currently contracted to Turkish club, Fenerbahce plays as a defender for the Turkish champions.

Even though he had enjoyed a very fruitful season in Turkey, the versatile full-back wants to move back to England, according to a Turkish newspaper Aspor.

Hence, the Turkish champions are willing to sell him to any interested English club for as low as €10 million this summer.

The Nigerian international was acquired by Fenerbahce from Queens Park Rangers in January 2020 for roughly 0.5 million euros.

While Bournemouth and Osayi-Samuel’s representatives are said to be in transfer talks, Leeds United are said to be making efforts to land the Nigerian defender this summer.

Also, a Premier League club, Brentford have reportedly made a €12 million bid for Osayi-Samuel since April this year but the Turkish side are yet to react to it.

The defender has made 109 appearances for Blackpool and Queens Park Rangers in the English second-tier, Championship. He is yet to play in the Premier League, an experience he reportedly wants to have as soon as possible.

He has made 98 career appearances for Fenerbahce, scoring three goals, and providing seven assists. He still has two years left on his contract with the Istanbul-based club.