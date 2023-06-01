Obi, Atiku Also Promised To Remove Fuel Subsidy- Uzodinma

Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State has said the announcement of fuel subsidy removal by President Bola Tinubu in his inaugural speech is in order and not a new development.

The governor stated that the former Lagos Governor has done no wrong because the Muhammadu Buhari government had said that fuel subsidy is no longer sustainable

Naija News reports that Uzodinma made this known in a chat with reporters on Wednesday at the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Secretariat in Abuja.

Uzodinma said the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, and his Labour Party (LP) counterpart, Peter Obi, also promised to remove fuel subsidy during their campaigns earlier in the year.

He said: “The Buhari government before he left made us know that fuel subsidy is no longer sustainable. What we are talking about now is the implementation process. How to implement the program in a manner that will not be too hard on the people. And I think the government is working on it.

“I have confidence in the ability of the current president to navigate through the waters and take decisions that will be in the best interest of our people and the country as a nation.”