Obaseki Approves Appointment Of New Provost For Edo State College Of Agriculture

Chief Lecturer in the Department of Mechanical Engineering at the Edo State Polytechnic, Dr. Obokhai Asikhia, has been appointed as the Provost of the Edo State College of Agriculture and Natural Resources, Iguoriakhi, as approved by the state governor, Godwin Obaseki.

Naija News learnt that the Secretary to the State Government, Osarodion Ogie, disclosed this in an appointment letter, stating the appointment takes effect from July 1, 2023.

He said Obaseki also approved the appointment of other principal staff of the institution which includes, Monday Ighodaro Owie as Acting Registrar; Famous Osariemen Odigie as Deputy Bursar and Head of Bursary, and Edward Omorogbee Eguavoen as College Librarian.

Asikhia was Deputy Rector (Academics) and a Chief Lecturer at Edo State Polytechnic, before the latest appointment.

He holds a Bachelor of Engineering (B. Eng) from Ambrose Alli University, (AAU), Ekpoma, a Masters in Engineering in Production Engineering from the University of Benin (UNIBEN), and a PhD in Human Centered Design from Cardiff University, Cardiff, United Kingdom.

He is a member of numerous professional organizations, including the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), Council for the Regulation of Engineering Practices in Nigeria (COREN), African Research Hub and the Knowledge Engineering System (KES) group in the UK.

An avid researcher, Engr. Dr. Asikhia has accessed grants from the Tertiary Education Trust (TETFund), the International Development Research Council in Canada and the Orange Knowledge Programme (OKP) formerly called Netherlands Fellowship Programme.

Meanwhile, the Acting Registrar, Owie holds a National Certificate in Education (NCE) from the Institute of Continuing Education, Benin City; a Bachelor’s Degree in Education Adult Education from the University of Benin, UNIBEN, and Masters in Public Administration (MPA) from UNIBEN.

The College Librarian, Eguavoen holds B.Ed, MLS and PhD from the University of Ibadan.

The Deputy Bursar, Odigie holds an ND in Accounting from Auchi Polytechnic; Bsc in Accounting, and MSc in Banking and Finance from the University of Benin, UNIBEN.