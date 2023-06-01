No Plan To Protest Against Fuel Subsidy Removal – NLC

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has denied media reports that there is a plan to hold any nationwide protest against the removal of fuel subsidy which has led to a hike in the price of petrol.

Naija News reports that the President of NLC, Comrade Joe Ajaero, made this known in a statement on Thursday signed by the Congress’ Head of Information Unit, Benson Upah.

Ajaero stated that the organized labour has not scheduled a protest for Friday, adding that the union is only holding a National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting tomorrow to deliberate on the subsidy removal.

He said though the NLC was outraged by what it described as a mindless price increase that is intended to bring untold hardship to ordinary Nigerians, the congress is not planning any protest for now.

The statement reads: “Our attention has been drawn to stories circulating in the social media space claiming that the Nigeria Labour Congress would commence protest action tomorrow (Friday, June 2nd) against the increase in the pump price of PMS.

“In as much as we are outraged by this mindless price increase which is intended to bring untold hardship to ordinary Nigerians, we have no plan to start any action tomorrow.

“What we do have for now are organ meetings slated for tomorrow, Friday, June 2nd, 2023 to deliberate on the price issue. We promise to keep Nigerians informed on our next line of action after our meetings.

“In light of this, we advise the public to disregard these stories. They did not emanate from the Congress.”