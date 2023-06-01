Nigerian Lawmaker Drops Car For Bicycle Over Fuel Price Hike

Following the public outcry on the hike in fuel price, the Chief Whip of Adamawa State House of Assembly, Haruna Jilantikiri, has opted to use his bicycle to run daily activities.

Naija News reports that oil marketers increased the price of fuel shortly after President Bola Tinubu declared an end to the fuel subsidy.

However, Jilantikiri, a lawmaker representing Madagali Constituency at the State House of Assembly, dropped his personal car to use a bicycle due to the current situation.

While riding on his bicycle on Thursday, Jilantikiri in an interview with newsmen lamented that many Nigerians cannot afford the new petrol price.

According to him, the whole situation is having a devastating impact on the masses, and leaders like him ought to identify with the electorates and protest against the trend.

He further appealed to the Federal Government to address the problem without delay to ease the hardship already being experienced.

He said, “The overwhelming majority of citizens cannot afford to drive cars or ride on their motorcycles considering the current situation.

“We are supposed to pack our cars and use bicycles to identify with our electorate”

Charley Boy Supports Tinubu On Fuel Subsidy Removal

Meanwhile, famed Nigerian entertainer and socio-political activist, Charles Oputa, popularly known as Charly Boy, has publicly endorsed President Bola Tinubu’s decision to remove the fuel subsidy.

Charly Boy, a vocal supporter of the Labour Party’s presidential candidate in the previous election, Peter Obi, expressed his support for the removal, insisting the time for such action is now.

In a tweet from his official account, the singer stated that the issue goes beyond allegiance to a particular candidate and addresses the problem of alleged criminal elements disrupting the country’s economy.