Lawmaker Speaks On Dumping PDP, Withdrawing From Politics

A lawmaker representing Ondo South in the National Assembly, Senator Nicholas Tofowomo, has ruled out any chances of him dumping the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for another party.

Tofowomo, who was reacting to the defection of Senator Ayo Akinyelure from Ondo Central to the All Progressive Congress (APC), said he would rather quit partisan politics than dump PDP which according to him, has provided him with significant benefits.

Though Tofowomo commended Akinyelure’s representation of the people of Ondo Central, he wished him well in his new political party.

“I will rather leave active politics than leave the PDP through which God has made me. I was a two-term commissioner for transport in Ondo State on the platform of the PDP. I obtained God’s mercy thereafter to become a distinguished Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria under the same PDP.

“I am grateful to God for fulfilling most of my desires within the PDP. As a result, I want to assure my constituents and the party leadership that I have no intention of leaving the PDP for any other political party.

“While it’s true that our party is currently experiencing some challenges, particularly in Ondo State, I recognize that these are internal issues that are common to all political parties and can be resolved amicably.

“As for my elder brother, Senator Ayo Akinyelure, who recently left the party, I wish him well and pray that God will continue to bless him for his contributions to the growth and development of our party and the Ondo Central region, regardless of where he finds himself in the future,” said the Senator while reiterating his commitment to the PDP and his constituency.