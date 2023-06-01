Labour Set To Begin Nationwide Strike On Monday, Shut Operations

Following the lingering dispute with shipping companies over concerns on poor pay packages and the welfare of employees, the Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria, MWUN, has directed all its workers to shut down all operations of shipping companies and begin an indefinite nationwide strike from Monday.

The President-General of MWUN, Prince Adewale Adeyanju, at a briefing on Thursday, lamented that since 2018 Organised Labour had been battling with the shipping companies on the minimum standard for shipping companies on the welfare of workers to no avail.

According to him, despite several interventions of the immediate past Minister of Transportation, Muazu Sambo, the Shipping companies, mostly multinationals, had refused to yield, expressing sadness that the working conditions of the workers in the nation’s shipping industry were nothing short of modern-day slavery.