Kizz Daniel Announces Separation From Fiancee, Arrival Of New Son

Sensational Nigerian singer, Oluwatobiloba Daniel Anidugbe, popularly known as Kizz Daniel, has announced that plans to walk down the aisle with his mystery fiancee have been called off.

Naija News reports that the ‘Woju’ crooner disclosed this in a recent chat with media personality, Angela Yee.

Recall that Kizz Daniel welcomed a set of triplets, Jamal, Jalil, and Jelani, with his mysterious girlfriend in 2021, and later lost Jamal barely four days after birth.

In what seems like a surprise, the singer revealed he now has three sons stating the arrival of his third son has been a secret.

He said, “I have three [sons] now [laughs].”

Asked about his engagement, he said, “What? Jesus is Lord and God will always remain on the throne [laughs].”

When questioned further, he said, “Nothing happened. Life happens…O yes, my kids are happy. My kids are good and healthy.”

Ubi Franklin Sheds Tears

Meanwhile, popular Nigerian businessman and media personality, Ubi Franklin has been moved to tears after award-winning singer, Kizz Daniel praised him for his good works in 2022.

Ubi uploaded a video on his Instagram page of a call between him and Kizz.

In the video, Kizz while praying for Ubi revealed that he loves him because he never said anything bad about Iyanya after they fell out.

The father of two stated that this was the reason he decided to get closer to him despite the negativities he had heard from others.

He went on to attest to the fact that after they got closer he realized that people were just being people by spreading false rumors about him.

At the end of the video, Ubi can be heard getting emotional after listening to the kind words of his business manager.