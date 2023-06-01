Tinubu Meets Lawan, Gbajabiamila In Aso Rock Villa

President Bola Tinubu is reportedly in a closed-door meeting with the President of the Nigerian Senate, Ahmed Lawan, and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila.

The meeting being held at the Aso Rock Presidential Villa, Abuja, is coming shortly after Tinubu’s first security meeting with the Service Chiefs, including the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba.

Naija News recalls that the inauguration of the members of the 10th National Assembly is scheduled for June 5, and the eventual election of a new Senate President, Deputy Senate President, Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives.

The agenda of the president’s meeting with the national assembly members is yet to be made public; this could not be far from the 10th senate leadership tussle, among others.