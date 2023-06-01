Judy Austin Reveals Her Greatest Weapon

Nollywood actress, Judy Austin has revealed the greatest weapon one needs to strive in their life’s journey.

The movie star who welcomed a child with her colleague turned husband, Yul Edochie via her official Instagram disclosed that LOVE is her greatest weapon.

Judy opined that when one fills his heart with genuine love, he/she would be untouchable, adding that she is the most happiest girl.

She wrote: “LOVE is the greatest weapon!!! Fill your heart with Genuine LOVE and you’ll be UNTOUCHABLE!!! The Happiest girl I know.”

Rita Edochie Gives Update On May Edochie’s Marriage Crisis

Meanwhile,Veteran Nollywood actress, Rita Edochie has taken to the internet to share an update on May Edochie’s marriage situation.

The veteran actress, who has always shown her support for May while condemning Yul Edochie and his second wife for their insensitive actions, took to Instagram to make a cryptic post about them.

She announced that it has been two months since her nephew, Kambilinachukwu Edochie died, adding that May and the rest of her children are doing well as they struggle to get over the painful loss.