Iyabo Ojo Demands To Know Son’s Girlfriend Ahead Of His 24th Birthday

Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo, has questioned her son, Festus Ojo, about his girlfriend, ahead of his 24th birthday celebration.

Naija News reports that the thespian jokingly teased her son in a post shared on her Instagram page on Thursday, June 1, 2023.

Iyabo Ojo described Festus as her first true love, the joy of inestimable value, pride, and joy.

The actress further expressed excitement about birthing her son, stressing he is a child that any mother would wish for.

Speaking about his personality, Iyabo said her son is a peaceful person adding it was high time she meet the girl he is dating.

He wrote: “In advance to my first true love, my joy of inestimable value, my pride, my joy, my world.

“I’m so blessed to be your mama. You’re the best son any mother could wish for. If peace was a person, then it would be you, I loved you bcos I conceived you. I love you now & I will forever love you.

“But wait o Festo when am I meeting your girlfriend now”.

Priscilla Opens Up On Romantic Affair With Enioluwa

Meanwhile, Priscilla Ojo, the daughter of Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo, has cleared the air regarding rumours of dating content creator, Enioluwa.

Naija News reports that gist has been making rounds online that the duo are dating but using friendship methods to cover up.

The alleged romance between the two celebrities intensified following some of their lovey-dovey moments shared during a recent vacation and the 2023 African Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCA).

Taking to her Snapchat, Pricilla shared a social media conversation with Eniola expressing appreciation to her for their friendship.

She noted that those speculating about a romantic affair between them do not have genuine male friends, adding that everything isn’t about sex.