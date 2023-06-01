IGP Usman Baba Promotes 31,465 Officers To Inspector, Sergeant, Corporal Ranks

The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali-Baba, has announced the promotion of 31,465 police officers, comprised of 24,991 from the ranks of Sergeants to Inspectors, 194 from Corporals to Sergeants, and 6,280 from Constables to Corporals.

This development was shared by the Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, in a statement on Thursday.

The mass promotion is part of Alkali-Baba’s policy aimed at fostering manpower development, rewarding competence, qualification, and length of service.

The Police Chief further praised two Assistant Inspectors-General of Police for their recent national honours.

Adejobi quoted Alkali-Baba as saying, “The IG has however charged the affected officers to add more pep in promoting the lofty principles and values of modern policing and discharge their duties as expected of them in line with the provisions of the extant laws.”

The high-ranking officers who received national honours were AIG Aishatu Abubakar, bestowed with the Officer of the Order of the Niger, and AIG Olofu Adejoh, who received the National Productivity Order of Merit Award from the National Productivity Centre, Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment.

Alkali-Baba urged these senior officers to apply their vast experience and the recognition from these national honours to their policing duties.