IGP Usman Baba Attends Meeting With Tinubu Despite Been ‘Sacked’ By Court

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Usman Baba on Thursday was in attendance for the meeting of service chiefs with the President, Bola Tinubu.

Naija News reports that Baba was present in the meeting held at the Aso Rock Presidential Villa, despite a recent court ruling ordering his sack.

Recall that a Federal High Court in Awka, Anambra State, declared that the appointment and stay in office of the IGP is illegal.

The court also ordered Baba to stop parading himself as the Inspector-General of Police.

The court ordered the President to convene a meeting of the Nigeria Police Council to appoint a new Inspector General of Police who will hold office for four years.

The Force Headquarters in reaction to the development, however, denied media reports that the Baba had been sacked by a Federal High Court judgment in Awka, the Anambra State capital.

The Police Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Muyiwa Adejobi, in a statement, asked Nigerians to ignore the news regarding the sack of the police boss.

Meanwhile, Baba on Thursday joined the likes of the Chief of Defense Staff, General Lucky Irabor, the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Farouk Yahaya; the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo; the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Isiaka Amao for the first security meeting with Tinubu.