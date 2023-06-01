‘I Don’t Have A Great Voice’ – BBNaija’s Whitemoney Admits

Winner of the Big Brother Naija ‘Shine Ya Eye’ Housemate, Hazel Oyeze Onoduenyi, popularly known as Whitemoney, has admitted to not having a great voice like other A-list Nigerian singers.

Naija News reports that the reality TV star made this known during an interview with Legit as he reveals his strengths as a musician.

Recall that Whitemoney has constantly been criticized online over his decision to pursue music instead of pursuing a career with his culinary skills.

However, the BBNaija star in a recent chat said although he might not have a great voice, his music is best felt during a live performance where people can listen and pick lessons.

Whitemoney, further described himself as a highlife artist adding he is an independent singer and has not signed to any record label.

He said, “I don’t have a great voice, my music strength can probably be best felt during live performance, where you can listen to what I am saying and enjoy yourself while picking one or two lessons. So to a large extent I would best describe myself as an highlife artist.

“I am an independent artist not signed to any record label. And to do that, I need plenty of money, so I’m a businessman first before being a musician.

“Also, one thing needs to be clear as an Independent artist you still need a distribution company. All big music stars do it so my deal with Banky W wasn’t about me joining his label as one of artists.”