Connect with us

Nigeria Entertainment News

‘I Don’t Have A Great Voice’ – BBNaija’s Whitemoney Admits

Published

4 hours ago

on

By

BBNaija Winner, Whitemoney To Start Reality TV Show

Winner of the Big Brother Naija ‘Shine Ya Eye’ Housemate, Hazel Oyeze Onoduenyi, popularly known as Whitemoney, has admitted to not having a great voice like other A-list Nigerian singers.

Naija News reports that the reality TV star made this known during an interview with Legit as he reveals his strengths as a musician.

Recall that Whitemoney has constantly been criticized online over his decision to pursue music instead of pursuing a career with his culinary skills.

However, the BBNaija star in a recent chat said although he might not have a great voice, his music is best felt during a live performance where people can listen and pick lessons.

Whitemoney, further described himself as a highlife artist adding he is an independent singer and has not signed to any record label.

He said, “I don’t have a great voice, my music strength can probably be best felt during live performance, where you can listen to what I am saying and enjoy yourself while picking one or two lessons. So to a large extent I would best describe myself as an highlife artist.

“I am an independent artist not signed to any record label. And to do that, I need plenty of money, so I’m a businessman first before being a musician.


Get New DJ Mixes

“Also, one thing needs to be clear as an Independent artist you still need a distribution company. All big music stars do it so my deal with Banky W wasn’t about me joining his label as one of artists.”

Related Topics:
Advertisement