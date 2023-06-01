Fuel Subsidy Removal: NLC, TUC Fix Date To Hold Emergency NEC Meeting

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) would hold an emergency National Executive Council (NEC) meeting on Friday, June 2, to discuss the removal of fuel subsidy.

Naija News reports that the Trade Union Congress (TUC) President, Festus Osifo, stated this in an interview on Channel Television’s Sunrise Daily on Thursday.

Recall that the NLC and TUC had in separate statements on Tuesday rejected the announcement by President Bola Tinubu that petrol subsidy would cease to be in place by the end of June.

Following the development, the Federal Government and the Organised Labour met on Wednesday at the Presidential Villa, Abuja to reach an agreement on the issue of subsidy removal.

However, the meeting between both parties ended without an agreement and no consensus was reached, with the organised labour saying the meeting would reconvene after they have met with their members at a date yet to be fixed.

Speaking further, Osifo said the NEC meeting will discuss the various options before the organised labour following the announcement of the removal of fuel subsidy.

He stated that the government ambushed the labour leaders with the release of the new petrol pump price released by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPCL) on Wednesday.

The TUC leader reiterated that no consensus was reached at the meeting with the government.