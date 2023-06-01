Federal Lawmakers Are Costing The Country A Fortune, Reduce Them – Shekarau Advises Tinubu

The senator representing Kano Central, Ibrahim Shekarau has urged President Bola Tinubu to cut down on the number of federal lawmakers.

He argued that too many parastatals and agencies were being created by the Federal government.

Speaking on Wednesday, during an interview with Channels Television Politics Today, Shekarau argued that maintaining the federal lawmakers was costing the country a fortune.

He said, “Left to me, we don’t need to have the two chambers, the two houses

“It’s costing the country. I agree, a democracy means getting as many involved as possible, but the way it is going on now, it’s almost 500 legislators nationwide; I don’t think we really need this much at the moment.”

“The National Assembly is made up of 109 senators and 360 House of Representatives members.”

The former Kano State governor further argued that cutting the number of parastatals would affect the number of oversight assignments, reducing the burden at the centre.

“Then you’ll discover that the legislative arm will also have to be [downsized] because if there isn’t much to do at the centre, you don’t need all of this sea of hundreds of people really to do oversight assignments.

“I have been subscribing to the idea of devolution of powers. The Federal Government should really cut its own costs by devolving a lot of these responsibilities down the line, to the states and to the local governments,” he added.