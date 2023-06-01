Cross River Gov Freezes Account, Gives Order To Filling Stations And Criminals

The newly sworn-in Governor of Cross River State, Bassey Otu has directed that all government bank accounts be frozen.

The governor, as gathered by Naija News, also gave directives for all internally generated revenues of the state to be channelled into the Treasury Single Account (TSA).

Otu told pressmen in Calabar on Wednesday night that he has met with the accountant general of the state, and has decided that some issues need to be reviewed.

The governor said “I have asked all accounts of the state to be frozen immediately and that all transactions be stopped forthwith.

“I have been briefed by the accountant general and the head of service. I have informed them that we need to do a NEEDS assessment in terms of employment and other things.”

He also revealed that he has set up a transition review committee headed by the former Executive Secretary of the National Planning Commission, Ntufam Fidelis Ugbo, with Prof. Eyo Etim Nyong as a member and Prof. Owan Enoh as secretary.

The governor ordered the immediate opening of closed filling stations across the state, noting that citizens should not be subjected to hardship.

A situation that arose from the removal of the fuel subsidy regime by President Bola Tinubu on Monday when he was inaugurated.

Otu as well warned criminals in the state to leave or key into the government amnesty programme before it expires.