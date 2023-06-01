Coach Ange Postecoglou Reacts To Being Tottenham Hotspur’s Favorite Candidate

Ange Postecoglou, the manager of the Scottish Premiership champions, Celtic, has reacted to the speculations that he is currently the favorite candidate for the vacant managerial job at Tottenham Hotspur.

Earlier, reports went viral that Ange Postecoglou who is having a very successful domestic season in Scotland tops Tottenham Hotspur’s managerial wishlist.

Recall that since Antonio Conte left the club in March, the North London club has been hunting for a permanent manager while trying out a couple of interim coaches.

Amidst the search, Arne Slot, the manager of Dutch Eredivisie champions, Feyenoord, was said to be the favorite to be named Spurs’ permanent manager. Unfortunately, the tactician snubbed the Premier League club in late May.

Now, reports in the United Kingdom have suggested that Ange Postecoglou who is on the verge of winning three domestic titles for Celtic this season is the anointed one for the Spurs’ job.

But in his pre-match press conference ahead of his team’s Scottish Cup final against Inverness Caledonian on Saturday, the 57-year-old Australian tactician said the speculations about him being the favorite to be named Spurs’ manager “doesn’t register”.,

“Somebody else was favourite last week, weren’t they? So no, it doesn’t register,” he said.

“I get all the interest and why people love to speculate on these things.

“But we’ve worked really really hard to get ourselves in this position and for me to let my mind wander about anything else other than getting our team prepared for a big day on Saturday, it’s just not who I am.”