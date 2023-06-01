ChaCha Eke Makes Promise To Husband On 10th Wedding Anniversary

Nollywood actress, Chacha Eke, has eulogized her husband cum movie producer, Austin Faani, as they celebrate their 10th wedding anniversary.

Naija News reports that the couple at multiple times announced the crash of their marriage with ChaCha claiming she is suffering from bipolar.

In a post via her Instagram page on Thursday, June 1, 2023, the thespian promised that her love for her husband is a forever deal.

According to her, Austin brought her luck and fame, adding he is her puzzle fixer in moments of confusion and weakness.

She wrote: “Today, 10years ago. I married my best friend. 1st June 2013. To he who has brought me great luck and fame, he who catches me every time I fall, my calculator & puzzle fixer in moments of confusion, my warrior in moments of weakness, the reason I am a mother, the reason I am still a Mrs.

“I say THANK YOU!!! I love you Forever AUSTIN FAANI”

On the other hand, Austin also shared a video of their wedding to mark the milestone in their union stating he married his best friend.

He wrote: “Friendship means little when it is convenient. 10 years ago, I married my Best friend in June 1st 2013.

“Happy 10years Anniversary My love, My World Best Friend, The Mother of my Most precious gifts. I love you now and always @chachaekefaani”