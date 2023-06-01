‘APC Promised Renewed Hope, But Gave You Renewed Hopelessness’ – Kenneth Okonkwo

Nollywood actor cum Labour Party (LP) chieftain, Kenneth Okonkwo, has reacted to the challenges many Nigerians are facing following the fuel subsidy removal announcement by President Bola Tinubu.

Naija News recalls that Tinubu, during his inaugural speech as president, announced the removal of fuel subsidy which led to a nationwide scarcity and hike of the product.

Speaking during an interview on ARISE TV on Wednesday, Kenneth made a mockery of the current administration saying they promised Nigerians renewed hope but delivered hopelessness to them on the first day of inauguration.

On what LP would have done differently, the party chieftain said they already have a model which would be implemented at the appropriate time.

He said, “We already have a very beautiful model which we placed before the Nigerian people and they already accepted, so wouldn’t need to have a new model. We have a model that we are going to implement at the appropriate time.

“You have seen the model which they promised you, they promised you renewed hope but from the first day of the inauguration, they gave you renewed hopelessness but we promised Nigeria a new Nigeria that is free from the culture of impunity, criminality, corruption, and illegality and we are going to maintain our focus on that promise and at the appropriate time we would deliver”

When questioned about what will be the party’s position if Bola Tinubu reaches out to them for peace, Kenneth said they cannot discuss an alliance when his unconstitutional pronouncement is being challenged in court.

He said, “In law, you do not approbate and reprobate. You cannot be in court saying this is an unconstitutional pronouncement for a man who rigged an election, won an election, and begin to talk about an alliance, it is an unholy alliance because you cannot be preaching this way and trying to accept another thing.

“That is the classical definition of being a hypocrite and we are not that in Labour, so we are consistent in maintaining our stand, subject to the pronouncement of the court”