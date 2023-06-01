38-year-old Ezeokenwa Emerges New APGA National Chairman

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has elected Sylvester Ezeokenwa to succeed Victor Oye as the new National Chairman of the party, Naija News reports.

The 38-year-old was elected by delegates from the 36 states of the country and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) at a convention on Wednesday in Awka, the Anambra capital.

The convention also nominated and ratified new members of the Board of Trustees (BoT) led by former Governor of Anambra State, Willie Obiano.

Speaking after his election, Ezeokenwa thanked the party members for choosing him and for the confidence reposed in him despite his young age.

He said: “Today, I am the youngest National chairman of any political party in Nigeria and posterity stares at the new executives in the face as they lead all progressives in the country.”

In his remarks, Oye said he left N300 million in the party’s bank account despite the fact that he inherited less than N40 million from his predecessor, Senator Victor Umeh.

The APGA chieftain stated that he faced over 200 court cases and won all while he was the party chairman.

According to Oye, he completed the party’s national secretariat building in Abuja and a five-story zonal office in Awka.

In his remarks, Governor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State said it was his first national convention and thanked the party for a peaceful exercise and for sponsoring him in a successful governorship election.

Solud commended Oye for giving the party a focused leadership for eight years and for managing the party’s resources effectively.

He said: “I am extremely thrilled that the past executives of APGA got stronger and Oye has written his name in gold. You served APGA and left it better than you met it.”