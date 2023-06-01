10th NASS: Tinubu Holds Meeting With Abbas, Kalu

President Bola Tinubu on Thursday held a meeting with the preferred candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the leadership of the 10th House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, and Benjamin Kalu.

The meeting held at the Aso Rock Villa ahead of the inauguration of the members of the 10th National Assembly which is scheduled for June 13

Naija News reports Abbas and Kalu were endorsed by the leadership of the APC for the offices of Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the 10th House respectively.⁣

As at the time of filing this report, the details of the meeting were yet to be made public but it may be connected with the tussle for the leadership seat.

Tinubu Meets Lawan, Gbajabiamila

President Bola Tinubu also reportedly held a closed-door meeting with the President of the Nigerian Senate, Ahmad Lawan, and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila.

The meeting held at the Aso Rock Presidential Villa, Abuja, is coming shortly after Tinubu’s first security meeting with the Service Chiefs, including the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba.

Naija News recalls that the inauguration of the members of the 10th National Assembly is scheduled for June 5, and the eventual election of a new Senate President, Deputy Senate President, Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives.