10th NASS: Akpabio’s Bid For Senate Presidency Allegedly Loses Tinubu’s Support

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has reportedly withdrawn his support for former Senate Minority Leader, Senator Godswill Akpabio’s candidacy for the Senate presidency in the 10th National Assembly.

Naija News recalls that the All Progressives Congress (APC) had endorsed Senator Akpabio, alongside three others, for top positions in the National Assembly.

This announcement, however, stirred dissatisfaction within some members of the party, leading to protests and condemnation.

Emerging reports suggest that senators, particularly from the South West, are planning to hold a meeting to reconsider their stance on the Senate’s leadership selection.

This meeting aims to share the results of a crucial gathering among leading senators-elect that some of their members are set to attend.

According to sources that spoke with Vanguard, Tinubu has reportedly withdrawn his support for Akpabio, former governor of Akwa Ibom State, following the advice of his political allies.

Tinubu, determined to lead a corruption-free government, emphasized in his inaugural speech the need for effective and efficient anti-corruption agencies.

A senator who spoke on the development said, “Most of us have come to the full realization of the fact that President Bola Tinubu would not for anything support any senator with myriads of cases of corruption in the anti-graft agencies.”

In response to these developments, a group of senators are arranging a meeting for Thursday to decide their next course of action.