Why Tunde Ednut Wanted Me To Be Jailed – Seun Kuti

Nigerian Afrobeat singer, Seun Kuti, has alleged that celebrity Instagram blogger, Tunde Ednut, wanted him to be jailed during his recent ordeal with the police.

Naija News recalls that the youngest son of Afrobeat legend, Fela Kuti was earlier arraigned before the Lagos State magistrate’s court and detained at the State Criminal Investigation Department, SCID, in Panti, Yaba, for physically assaulting a police officer.

Speaking during an Instagram live session on Tuesday, the singer, who was released after spending days in detention, said Tunde Ednut wanted him to be jailed because he was owing him money for nine social media posts.

According to Seun, the blogger was actively pushing for him to be sent to prison because he is aware of his upcoming project.

He said, “I hear everybody saying Tunde did not like me. Tunde actually is the only blogger I talk to in Nigeria and also has my number. And did you know why he wants me to go to jail? Because Tunde is owing me money.

“He was supposed to do 10 posts for me since two years ago but he did only one, and he knew that my new project will soon be out. He must do that post.

“In fact it has increased to twenty posts. So because of those nine posts he wants to do me what Sacoche did to Gaddafi.”