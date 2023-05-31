Why Tinubu Should Sack EFCC Chairman, Bawa – Agbakoba

A former President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Olisa Agbakoba (SAN) has asked President Bola Tinubu to sack the chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa.

Speaking in an interview on Arise Television’s The Morning Show on Wednesday, Agbakoba said the President should sack the EFCC boss in order to have fresh leadership for the agency.

According to the legal luminary, Bawa has been allegedly picking up unnecessary fights with many people, which is hindering his work to prosecute corrupt politicians.

The senior lawyer also advised the President to dismantle the anti-corrupt agency in order to have a successful anti-corruption war in his administration.

He said, “For me, I think the EFCC should be dismantled and Bawa should be allowed to go. He has been picking up fights with so many people, which are actually unnecessary.”

Scrap Ministry Of Niger Delta Affair – Orji Kalu To Tinubu

The Senate Chief Whip, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, has asked President Bola Tinubu to scrap the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs.

According to him, the existence of the ministry was not necessary because when the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) is strengthened, it would have the capacity to handle the responsibilities of the Ministry.

Kalu submitted on Tuesday, while fielding questions from pressmen in Abuja, that there is nowhere in the act where the NDDC reports to the Ministry, rather it reports directly to the president.