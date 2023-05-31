Video Of Emefiele Looking Nervous At Presidential Villa Sparks Reactions

The governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, has sparked reactions online over a video of him looking nervous at the presidential villa.

Naija News reports that President Tinubu on Tuesday, met with Emefiele and the Group Chief Executive Officer of Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Mele Kyari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

A snippet making the rounds online got many people talking as they pointed out how Emefiele seemed uncomfortable alongside allies of the president.

james122 wrote: “Why is Emefiele looking so uncomfortable at the Villa? Few months Him and his Clueless Boss Buhari Made life unbearable for Nigerians. Now power has changed hands”

folukedaramolasalako wrote: “He’s looking very funny truly o😂”

iamyetundebakare wrote: “No peace for the wicked”

thisisbabhkay wrote: “See as Emefiele be like who wan go defend final year project”

segunebony wrote: “Emefiele is looking like mathematics teacher”

pabl_osummer wrote: “He knows he can be sack anytime soon, tinubu fit put mc oluomo fir e position”

atobolaadebayo wrote: “The fear of Jagaban😂 after changed d colouring money baba still won”

wealthy_luxury98 wrote: “His work is at risk ….cuz baba fit jus put another person”

oyehbolar wrote: “He looks stressed😂😂😂, they will derive some information from him and then sack him”