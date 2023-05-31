Video: Drama As Motorists On Queue Ignore NNPC Filling Station Selling Fuel At ₦511 Per Litre

A video trending on the internet has shown the moment Nigerians refused to enter a filling station that belongs to the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited after it adjusted its fuel pump price to ₦511 per litre.

It was gathered the motorists had thronged the filling station in anticipation of getting petrol at a reduced price however they were shocked when the filling station adjusted its price to N511 per litre.

After adjusting the pump price, the station threw its gate wide open but the motorists refused to enter.

New Pump Price

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited has pegged the price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), popularly known as fuel or petrol, at N488 and N555 per litre at the peak.

This is coming hours after President Bola Tinubu announced an end to the removal of fuel subsidy in Nigeria.

Naija News understands that NNPC stakeholders met on Wednesday morning. A resolution of the meeting by the management approved an upward review of the NNPC PMS pump price table for Mega/Standard/Leased Stations, instructing all marketers to adjust retail prices for the petroleum product across states.

Before now, there had been speculations that the fuel price would be determined at a later time. However, the new table of retail prices for different geopolitical zones of the country has been reeled out by the management instructing marketers to effect the changes immediately beginning from Wednesday, May 31, 2023.