Uzodimma Emerges New APC Governors Forum Chairman

Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State has been appointed as the new Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Governors Forum.

Naija News reports that Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State made this known on Wednesday when he led a team of APC governors during a visit to the party’s national secretariat in Abuja.

The governors were in Abuja to meet the National Working Committee (NWC) of the ruling APC chaired by the party’s National Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu.

Besides Buni and Uzodimma, those present at the meeting include Governors Mohammed Bago (Niger), Senator Uba Sani (Kaduna), Inuwa Yahaya (Gombe), Abdullahi Sule (Nasarawa), Yahaya Bello (Kogi).

Also in attendance was the APC National Secretary, Senator Iyiola Omisore as well as other members of the NWC.

Addressing the APC National Chairman, Governor Buni introduced Uzodinma as the new Progressives Forum chairman to the party leadership.

In his remark, the APC Chairman congratulated the governors on their victory in the March governorship polls. He advised them to settle down to work and bring good governance to the people of their respective states.

Adamu commended the governors for carving out time to attend the meeting in Abuja despite the short notice given to them.

He said: “One of the issues we thought we will express our desire to have you take steps to ensure that you fill the vacuum created with the exit of your predecessors (with) the leadership of the Progressives Governors Forum.

“As God will have it, you filled the vacuum before this meeting with us. It is our hope and prayer that God will continue to guide you in all that you will be doing to administering to our people.”

Senator Adamu admonished Uzodimma to adhere to the manifestoes of the ruling party in carrying his colleagues along.

Responding, Governor Uzodimma pledged to work with the national and sub-national levels while at the helm of affairs.

He said: “Under my watch, we will be very close to the party. The purpose of the forum is to add impetus to the activities of the party and governance.

“I can assure you that you have a team, that working together with the kind of men I have seen as Progressives Governors’ members, we have gotten all that it will take to ensure that the policies (are followed).”