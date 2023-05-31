Tiwa Savage Reacts As Cozy Photo With Mystery Man In Brazil Sparks Reactions

Nigerian female sensational singer, Tiwa Savage, has cleared the air about her relationship status after a steamy photo of her and a mystery man at the beach in Brazil sparked outrage online.

Naija News reports that the ‘Somebody Son’ crooner left tongues wagging after she took to her Instagram page on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, to share the cozy photo.

The loved-up picture immediately got many netizens talking and speculating that Tiwa was flaunting her new man.

Also, popular Instagram blogger Tunde Ednut shared the photo on his page and Tiwa debunked the relationship rumours saying the picture was just content.

She wrote in the comment section: “Tundeeee you just wanna put me in trouble sha. It’s just content, Abeg oooo”

Nedu ‘Attacked’ Over Sensual Comment On Tiwa Savage

Meanwhile, Nigerian media personality, Chinedu Ani Emmanuel, popularly known as Nedu, has been slammed on social media over a sensual comment about Nigerian sensational singer, Tiwa Savage.

Naija News reports that Ned in his recent podcast ‘The Honest Brunch’ shared his thoughts about sexual relationships between young and older people.

The controversial OAP said if he had the opportunity, he would lick Tiwa Savage’s privates as ladies who are currently in their 40s are fabulous.

Nedu added that the p**sy of ladies in their 40s is sweeter in bed when compared to younger ladies.