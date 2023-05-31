Tinubu Will Reward Those Who Worked For His Victory – Marafa

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Kabiru Marafa has said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu would reward all party members who worked for his victory in the last presidential election.

Speaking on Tuesday night in Abuja at a meeting with members of the Zamfara chapter of the APC Presidential Campaign Council.

Marafa said party members should expect a change in the reward system in government, stressing that those that did not work for the party and Tinubu would not be rewarded.

The former Zamfara Central Senator added that Tinubu had asked him to thank the residents of Zamfara for voting for him to win the election, saying that the President has the state in mind.

He said: “When the issues of the inauguration came up, I had reasons to complain. And I said we were appointed to pioneer these campaign activities in our various states – and it is time for inauguration and he didn’t extend any invitation to us?

“Mr President said ‘Marafa, call them, thank them for me, let us hit the ground running and do what we are supposed to do’.

“Mr President said he is still on his promise to change the reward system of the government and I’m sure he is going to do it. Mr President appreciates what Zamfara did [during elections].

“I was sleeping in my village house when someone came and woke me up, he said ‘you are here sleeping when Mr President is mentioning your name in Abuja’. I told that person that this is one of the reasons we requested you to vote for this man because this man is full of gratitude.

“I was not even before him but he remembered that the people of Zamfara contributed to his success. So I want to assure you the president has Zamfara in his mind, he is the president of the country, not Zamfara alone.”

Speaking further, Senator Marafa said APC lost Zamfara to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) because some “hypocrites” worked against the party.