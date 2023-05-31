Tinubu Inherits 33 Uncompleted Projects From Buhari

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has reportedly inherited thirty-three uncompleted projects estimated over N16.29tn from the immediate president, Muhammadu Buhari.

Naija News understands that the uncompleted projects were identified through the national monitoring and evaluation platform known as EYEMARK launched last year.

According to The PUNCH, the monitoring and evaluation platform shows about 33 projects were yet to be completed and the total amount appropriated and dispensed so far.

One such project is the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, which reportedly costs about N315bn. This 126.6-kilometer road is said to be at 85 percent completion and being handled by Julius Berger Nigeria Pls and RCC.

Another project is the Bodo-Bonny Road, estimated to cost about N200bn. The 37.9km road being handled by Julius Berger is put at 75 percent completion.

Fashola recently said work on the Bodo-Bonny Road would be completed in December 2023, with the funding for the project coming from the Federal Government’s Tax Credit Scheme.

Another project that is yet to be completed is the Nigeria- Morocco Gas Pipeline estimated at $25bn (about N11.52tn). It is the most expensive yet-to-be-completed project.

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited is leading the implementation of Nigeria’s National Gas Expansion Programme, including the development of domestic gas pipeline infrastructure projects and the Nigeria-Morocco and Trans-Sahara Gas Pipelines.

Another project is the $2.8bn (about N1.29tn) Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano pipeline project, which is said to be at 70 percent completion. The NNPC also recently said that $1.1bn had been spent so far on constructing the $2.8bn Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano gas pipeline project.

Also, the Greater Abuja Water Project, estimated at $470.76m (about N217bn) is still pending with the government yet to release the 20 percent counterpart fund for the execution and delivery of the project as planned.

There is also the dualization of Akure-Ado Ekiti Road in Ondo/Ekiti states put at N90bn. Fashola last week commissioned the dualisation and construction of the Akure/Iju-Itagbolu/Ado-Ekiti road, which he said would be completed within a spate of 24 months.

The Itobe power plant, with a project cost of $5bn (about N2.3tn), is also pending. The 2,400MW coal-fired power project is put at 30 percent completion with the contractor as Eta-Zuma Group.

There is also the renovation of the National Assembly Complex projected to cost about N30.23bn. The Federal Capital Development Authority recently said that the National Assembly complex would not be ready till August, despite pressure for the remodelling of the complex to be completed before the inauguration of the 10th Assembly.

Other projects include the design and construction of the Nigerian Cultural Centre and Millennium Tower (N69.35bn), the full scope development of FCT Highway 105 (Kuje Road) from the airport expressway to the outer Southern Expressway with Spur at Kyami District (N54.95bn), and the construction and equipping of hospitals at Gwarimpa Phase I (N3.03bn).

More projects include the construction of Bichi Township Roads (N1.40bn), the construction of Dawakin Tofa-Gwarzo-Dayi Road in Kano (N2bn), and the 5.4 kilometres Abuja- Keffi expressway and the dualisation of the 220 kilometres Keffi- Akwanga-Lafia- Makurdi federal roads in the North-Central geo-political zone of the country (N166.36bn).