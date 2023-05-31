So You Think You Can Insult Me And Sleep Well At Night – Mofe Duncan Replies Movie Producer

Popular Nollywood actor, Mofe Duncan has reacted after a a movie producer called him out for refusing to show up on set after getting paid for an acting gig.

Naija News reports that a producer identified as Bdaniels on Tuesday, May 30, took to social media to lament about Duncan lackadaisical attitude towards his movie.

He posted a photo of the actor and wrote: “Mofe or whatever you call yourself, how can you be paid for a job and don’t show up? Honestly, you all do too much in this industry. You take money from producers and don’t Deliver? I’m really ashamed of you. You were paid for a job from the 26th to the 30th, you asked for the 28th off because of your birthday which was granted to you. How dare you mess up my set Mofe?? How dare you. What happened to other casts waiting for you? What happen to the paid locations, equipments, and others.

“@realchuksnwali I told you before this dude isn’t a good person he has messed up my girlfriend’s setup before and you still went ahead and paid him for my Job. Refund me my money. What rubbish‼!”.

Reacting to the accusation, a very enraged Duncan took to Instagram to demand an apology from the producer.

He berated the producer for calling him out on social media instead of solving the issue privately.

The thespian lamented that he worked hard to deliver on the movie project even whilst it was his birthday yet he was not appreciated.

Duncan promised Bdaniels that he would not set foot on his movie set until he publicly apologises.

Read his full post below,

“bdanielsproduction YOU WILL NOT AFFECT THE JOY I’VE FELT OVER THE PAST COUPLE OF DAYS!

“YOU FEEL BECAUSE YOU PAID ACTORS YOU OWN THEM? OUR LIVES MUST STOP BECAUSE YOU PAID US?

“YOUR POST WAS CHILDISH AND EXTREMELY UNGRATEFUL AND YOU THINK INSTAGRAM CALL OUTS ARE THE BEST WAY TO HANDLE THINGS?? I AM NOT AFRAID OF IT AND WILL NEVER BE!

“DID YOU SPEAK TO ME AT ALL?

“DID YOU CALL ME TO ASK??

“DID I EVEN DISCUSS WITH YOU ON THIS FUCKING JOB???

“IT’S FROM THIS IDIOTIC SCREENSHOT THAT WAS SENT TO ME I EVEN KNEW WHO OWNED THE FILM I HAVE BEEN BUSTING MY ASS FOR.

“BECAUSE OF YOUR PRODUCTION I WAS STUCK IN TRAFFIC TILL 1:30AM ON THE MORNING OF MY 40TH BIRTHDAY. I SAID MY MIDNIGHT PRAYERS TO GOD IN MY CAR COMING FROM YOUR FUCKING PRODUCTION‼‼ AND STILL SHOWED UP THE NEXT DAY 29TH, EXHAUSTED, HUNGOVER, AND NURSING A MIGRAINE AND STILL FUCKING SHOT TILL 4:30PM, GOT STUCK IN TRAFFIC HEADING FOR MY SCHEDULED EVENT AND GOT THERE LATE. ONLY TO WAKE UP TO THIS BULLSHIT POST WHILST ON MY WAY TO YOUR FUCKING PRODUCTION‼‼!

“I AM AN ANOINTED BEING! I AM MOFE DUNCAN‼ YOU DONT DEFAME MY CHARACTER AND GET AWAY WITH IT! MY GOD IS ALIVE, MY MOTHER’S PRAYERS ARE ON ME AND I KNOW WHO I FUCKING AM!”

“YOU WILL APOLOGIZE PUBLICLY, THE SAME WAY YOU ACCUSED ME PUBLICLY AND YOU WILL PAY ME FOR ANY AND ALL EXTRA DAYS I STEP ON YOUR SET.

“I GAVE MY SWEAT AND BLOOD AS I ALWAYS DO, PUTTING WORK BEFORE MYSELF AND MY LOVED ONES AND YOU WERE EXTREMELY OUT OF LINE FOR BRING SHIT TO SOCIAL MEDIA WITHOUT SPEAKING WITH ME!

“YOU DON’T TAMPER WITH GRACE AND THINK YOU WILL SLEEP WELL AT NIGHT.

“YOU DON’T PUBLICLY ACCUSE MOFE DUNCAN AND THINK YOU WILL HAVE A GOOD DAY!

“I AM MOFE FUCKIN’ DUNCAN!

“AND I WILL EDUCATE YOU ON HOW NOT TO BEHAVE.

“Don’t take my kindness as a weakness. I am not that guy!

“I tamed my beast BY CHOICE, but should you ever unleash it, be prepared to take what it comes with.

“Before calling people out know your facts!

“26th – I resumed work 10:30am, started shooting 2:30pm and shot till 11:00pm, got home almost 1am due to traffic!

“27th – I resumed 9:30am, started shooting after 12noon and shot till 11:40pm, got in 1:30am on the 28th on my birthday morning.

“28th – Didn’t work as planned.

“29th – Resumed 11:00am and shot with a hangover, a migraine and wearing a knee brace. Left at 4:30pm (AS PLANNED)

“30th – Today, resumed but left because YOUR PRODUCTION WAS NOT READY TO SHOOT! I STILL WENT ON YOUR SET AFTER READING YOUR DUMBASS POST BECAUSE I AM KIND, AND I KNOW THE WORK THE ENTIRE CREW HAD DONE TILL NOW AND DIDN’T WANT THIER EFFORTS TO BE IN VAIN BECAUSE YOU SIT YOUR ASS FAR AWAY AND HAVE NO CLUE THE WORK OTHERS ARE DOING TO HELP YOUR FUCKING DREAMS‼!

“bdanielsproduction you picked on the wrong guy today and unless GOD comes down from heaven and orders me to step on your set, I will never step on your set. Till you publicly apologize!

“YOU NEVER CALLED ME! I NEVER DISCUSSED ANYTHING WITH YOU! I DIDN’T KNOW WHOSE JOB IT WAS EVEN! YET YOU CHILDISHLY BROUGHT SHIT TO IG! BIG PRODUCERS WOULD NEVER BEHAVE LIKE THIS!

“THE SAME HAND YOU USED TO ACCUSE ME PUBLICLY, IS THE SAME HAND YOU WILL USE TO APOLOGIZE. PUBLICLY!.