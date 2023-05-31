See Last Official Photo Of Former President, Muhhammadu Buhari

The immediate past President, Muhammadu Buhari‘s chief Photographer, Bayo Omoboriowo, has shared his last official image.

Naija News recalls that Buhari on Monday, May 29, handed over the leadership of Nigeria to the current President, Bola Tinubu, having served two terms in office.

Omoboriowo, on Wednesday, took to his Twitter page to share his last official work with the former President, expressing appreciation to him, and also took time to pray for Nigeria.

Sharing the photo of Buhari with his hands on his forehead, Bayo wrote: “CLOSING THE CURTAIN: President Muhammad Buhari gestures in response to prayers by visitors to his home in Daura. 30th May 2023.

“The above is my last official image of Muhammadu Buhari, President of the Federal Republic of NIGERIA (2015-2023).

“Thank you and God bless Nigeria.”

Buhari’s Eight Years In Power Was A Disaster

Meanwhile, Nigeria’s former Minister of Aviation under President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan‘s administration, Osita Chidoka, has described as a disaster the eight years of former President Muhammadu Buhari‘s administration.

In a post on his Twitter page shortly after power changed hands, Chidoka said Nigeria lost many values under Buhari.

Chidoka wrote, “President Buhari destroyed every fibre of our national consensus, destroyed our pride of place in the comity of nations, damaged our collective desire to live in peace within our diversity, and reversed the economic progress of the democratic era. President Buhari was simply a disaster of unimaginable proportions.”