Rotimi Amaechi Releases New Song Hours After Shunning Tinubu’s Inauguration

Former minister of transportation, Rotimi Amaechi and wife Judith have released a new song as part of their responsorial psalm series with focus on Psalm 104.

This is coming hours after the APC chieftain was conspicuously missing at the inauguration of the former Lagos State governor, Bola Tinubu, as president on May 29th.

Recall, Amaechi was spotted at the inauguration of Labour Party’s Alex Otti as the governor of Abia State at Umuahia Township Stadium.

Amaechi, who was believed to have stayed away due to Tinubu’s alliance with the former minister’s political foe, ex-governor Nyesom Wike, did not also attend any of Tinubu’s rallies nationwide, even the one he had in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

The ex-governor of Rivers State who clocked 58 on May 27, released the song, two years after his first single in celebration of his 56th birthday.

The song also features the former minister’s family and Obiblo music crew.