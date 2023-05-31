Rivers Gov, Fubara Swears In New Head of Service, Reinstate Four Of Wike’s Commissioners

The Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara has sworn in the state’s new Head of Service, Dr George Nwaeke, alongside four former commissioners from the past administration of Nyesom Wike.

Naija News reports that the governor on Wednesday also swore in a member of the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (INEC), Ibierembo Thompson.

It was learnt that the four commissioners inaugurated on Wednesday are Professor Zaccheaus Adangor (SAN), George-Kelly Alabo, Isaac Kamalu, and Professor Chinedum Mmom.

The four commissioners were equally reassigned to their previous offices in the ministries of Justice, Works, Finance and Education.

Fubara in his remark during the occasion said the task before his administration is enormous, therefore the new cabinet members should discharge their duties effectively.

He noted that his government would be undertaking an unscheduled inspection of projects, so the new commissioners, especially those whose ministries are undertaking projects should be warned and always be acquainted with the details of the jobs.

He stated that Nwaeke’s appointment as the new Head of Service was on merit as he was the most senior civil servant.

Fubara charged the new RSIEC member to work as a team with the Chairman and other members of the commission to establish a better electrical process for Local Government polls.