Petrol Subsidy: Akeredolu Threatens To Deal With Marketers Hoarding Fuel In Ondo

Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Rotimi Akeredolu, has reacted to the ongoing fuel crisis in Nigeria.

Naija News reports that long queues have returned across mega cities in the country since Monday, May 29, after President Bola Tinubu announced that the era of petrol subsidy has ended.

Petrol stations across the country have been selling fuel at different pump prices between N400 and N500 per litre.

Reacting, however, to the development, which has seen long queues in parts of Ondo State, Governor Akeredolu threatened to deal with petroleum marketers and owners of fuel stations in the state caught hoarding the product.

The Governor has since directed the state Task Forces to move around and deal with those hoarding the product.

Just as seen in other states, commuters in Ondo were stranded since yesterday as transport fares jumped up by 100 per cent.

Naija News reports that Akeredolu’s threat was contained in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Richard Olatunde, in Akure, the state capital.

He said that this became imperative “following the long queues which had surfaced at filling stations across the state, notably in Akure, the state capital since Monday.”

Akeredolu warned all petrol stations in the state should dispense fuel in their tanks to ease the people of the long hours spent at fuel stations.

“Governor Akeredolu has directed the Governor’s Task Force to move around the State and deal decisively with any fuel station found hoarding the product,” the statement added.